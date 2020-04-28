Fuller House: Season Five; Netflix Announces Release Date for Final Episodes

It’s time to say farewell. Netflix just announced the premiere date for the fifth and final season of Fuller House.

The Full House spin-off follows an adult D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron-Bure) as she moves back into her childhood home with younger sister Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), and her three sons. The cast also includes Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, and Scott Weinger.

The fifth and final season of Fuller House premieres on Netflix on June 2nd.

Check out the announcement below:

We're coming home! The Fuller House farewell season premieres June 2! 💛💛💛 Celebrate and Fuller-ize your 🏠 at https://t.co/UznCl0nPy7. Drop yours 👇! pic.twitter.com/YgKrpjwaS0 — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) April 28, 2020

