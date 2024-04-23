All American, Walker, All American: Homecoming: At Least One CW Series Likely to Be Cancelled

Not all of The CW’s current lineup will survive to see the 2024-25 season. Reports have it that either All American, All American: Homecoming, or Walker will be cancelled this season.

Deadline reports that it would be “a very challenging business proposition” for all three shows to continue.

That’s in contrast to what CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz said earlier this year, that the economics of the network’s three remaining original shows was working. The shows would keep going as long as they continued to perform creatively and in the ratings.

All American and Walker are currently airing their respective seasons on The CW, and the network has ordered two additional episodes for All American, bringing the episode total for its sixth season to 15. Those two installments could be used to end the show or help launch the next chapter.

This sixth season will wrap up the story of the current characters with Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and potentially Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling) heading to the NFL draft. If All American is renewed for a seventh season, it would likely be with a mostly new cast, which would help cut some costs.

As for Walker starring Jared Padalecki, the series is less likely to be cancelled. Both license fees and the cost of production are low, and the series is the most watched on the network.

This leaves All American: Homecoming as the most likely show on the chopping block. The spin-off will air its new season this summer, and the chances of renewal are said to be about 50/50 but a cancellation looks more likely.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these three CW shows? Do you want to see them all renewed for new seasons?