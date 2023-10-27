All American: Homecoming, Superman & Lois: Writers Rooms for CW Series Being Downsized

All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois are facing more cuts. The writers’ rooms for both shows are being downsized for their respective third and fourth seasons.

The two CW programs were renewed in June but with decreased budgets. At that time, both shows faced cast changes and reductions.

Superman & Lois lost seven of its cast regulars. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin are returning for the 10-episode fourth season, which will continue to follow Clark Kent (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch) as they raise their sons in Smallville. The writing staff for the series has gone from eight to five.

Writer Adam Mallinger said the following about the cuts to the writing staff, per Deadline:

“Disappointing news – due to budget cuts, I won’t be returning on staff at Superman & Lois for season 4. Obviously this isn’t what I was hoping for, but after the cuts to cast and episode order, it’s no surprise either. My showrunners were in a difficult spot and I want to be clear they’ve handled it the best they could.”

As for All American: Homecoming, Geffri Maya, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Mitchell Edwards are returning as series regulars for season three. Others from the cast will return in recurring or reduced roles. The drama follows the students attending Bringston University. The writing staff for the All-American spin-off series is going from nine down to seven for the upcoming season.

Return dates for the new seasons of Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming will be announced later. Both have been delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these CW shows? Despite the cost-cutting measures, do you plan to tune in for the new seasons?