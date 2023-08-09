Walker, Superman & Lois, All American: Homecoming, All American: CW Series Delayed Further into 2024

Fans of Walker, Superman & Lois, All American, and All-American: Homecoming may not see those shows return with new seasons until 2024. Perry Sook, CEO of CW parent Nexstar Media Group, spoke about the future of the network at their recent quarterly earnings call.

The current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are delaying original scripted programming on all the broadcast networks; Sook said the following about the network’s programming, per Deadline:

“The farther the strike goes on, they get pushed further and further into 2024. [However, the network has] the most scripted as a percentage of our schedule of any of the Big 5 broadcast networks going into the fall. We also have some more high-profile and noisy reality shows, which will bring attention to the network as well. So, we kind of like our chances in this chaotic environment. When others are afraid, we tend to take some big swings.”

As far as the network’s future, Sook also said that “We are confident it will not hurt our forward progress at The CW. The majority of our fall slate was material already developed and for unscripted.”

Nextar purchased The CW and took over the network’s programming earlier this year. Their focus is now on purchased scripted programming and unscripted programming.

Premiere dates for new seasons of Walker, Superman & Lois, All American, and All-American: Homecoming will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch the return of these CW shows in 2024?