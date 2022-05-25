Charmed, Legacies, Superman & Lois, The Flash: CW Sets Season and Series Finale Dates

The CW has announced their upcoming season and series finale dates for several shows. Charmed and Legacies were cancelled earlier this month so their finales will mark the ends of those shows. The Flash, Kung Fu, Walker, and Superman & Lois were all renewed.

Walker and Kung Fu will return for new seasons in the fall while both The Flash and Superman & Lois will return at mid-season next year,

Check out the remaining season finale and series finale dates for The CW below.

All American and All-American: Homecoming aired their finales this week.

What do you think? Which CW shows do you enjoy watching? Will you be sad to see any of the cancelled series end?