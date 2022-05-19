The CW Announces New and Returning TV Series for 2022-23 Schedule

The smallest broadcast network has unveiled its plans for the 2022-23 season (which will once again include programming every night of the week). Returning to The CW, we have All American, All American: Homecoming, Coroner, DC’s Stargirl, The Flash, Kung Fu, Masters of Illusion, Nancy Drew, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, Walker, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and World’s Funniest Animals.

New shows include Family Law, Gotham Knights, Magic with the Stars, Professionals, Recipe for Disaster, Walker: Independence, and The Winchesters.

It’s worth noting that Riverdale is returning for its seventh and final season. Several established shows — The Flash, Masters of Illusion, Nancy Drew, and Superman & Lois — are being held for midseason.

THE CW’S 2022 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

All times Eastern/Pacific



MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN

9:00-10:00PM ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM THE WINCHESTERS (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM PROFESSIONALS (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (New Night)

9:00-10:00PM KUNG FU

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM WALKER

9:00-10:00PM WALKER INDEPENDENCE (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

SATURDAY

8:00-9:00PM MAGIC WITH THE STARS (New Series)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00PM FAMILY LAW (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (New Night)

May 19, 2022 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network will launch its seven-night 2022-23 primetime schedule in the Fall of 2022 with a strategic mix of new and returning original scripted series and alternative programming, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network.

“As The CW looks towards the future, we are evolving and adapting to become more than just a network. We are a brand that drives our passionate and dedicated audiences to engage directly with our programming across all platforms, both linear and digital,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network. “In the tradition of The CW’s commitment to high-quality programming that features diverse and inclusive storytelling and characters, we are rolling out a fall lineup that features an exciting new crop of series including the prequel to one of our most successful franchises, THE WINCHESTERS, a wild-west origin story to another hit CW franchise, WALKER INDEPENDENCE, the action-packed original series PROFESSIONALS, the delightful legal drama FAMILY LAW and our latest magical alternative series MAGIC WITH THE STARS, as well as our expansion of The CW DC Universe GOTHAM KNIGHTS this midseason. We will also be saying goodbye to an iconic CW series that shaped and defined popular culture, RIVERDALE. All of these new series will also bolster The CW’s growing digital footprint by adding to the growing library of content available to fans on our free, ad-supported CW App.”

The CW is also joining forces with the United States Surgeon General on his effort to tackle the number one issue facing America’s youth: mental health. Working closely with Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA, the network will be launching a new initiative next season that will address this important issue by developing storylines across its programming, collaborating with advertisers and affiliates and using the network’s expansive social media reach to engage directly with viewers.

Mondays feature the return of The CW’s critically-acclaimed drama and most-streamed series ALL AMERICAN (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), paired with the second season of the latest multi-platform hit ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The new drama THE WINCHESTERS opens demon hunting season on Tuesdays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the new original action series PROFESSIONALS (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

DC’S STARGIRL returns for its third season of adventures in Blue Valley on Wednesdays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the third season of KUNG FU (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Thursdays are bigger than the state of Texas with the return of WALKER (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the premiere of the new Western drama WALKER INDEPENDENCE (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Two of The CW’s longest-running franchises come together on Fridays, with the ninth season of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) paired with the eleventh season of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (9:00-9:30pm & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW’s newest alternative series MAGIC WITH THE STARS starring Criss Angel kicks off Saturdays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by new episodes of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (9:00-9:30pm & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

Sundays feature the premiere of the new original drama FAMILY LAW (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the fourth season of the crime procedural CORONER (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW also has five original scripted series on deck for its 2023 midseason, including the new series GOTHAM KNIGHTS, as well as the returning hits THE FLASH (Season 9), NANCY DREW (Season 4) and SUPERMAN & LOIS (Season 3), plus the new alternative series RECIPE FOR DISASTER and returning series MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season 9). The CW will also bid farewell to the cultural sensation RIVERDALE when it returns for its seventh and final season this midseason.

Additionally, every episode from the upcoming 2022-23 season of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING, CORONER, DC’S STARGIRL, FAMILY LAW, GOTHAM KNIGHTS, KUNG FU, NANCY DREW, PROFESSIONALS, SUPERMAN & LOIS, WALKER, WALKER INDEPENDENCE and THE WINCHESTERS as well as MAGIC WITH THE STARS, MASTERS OF ILLUSION, PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? and WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW’s free ad-supported App following its broadcast on The CW Network.

THE NEW FALL 2022 SERIES:

THE WINCHESTERS

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, “Supernatural”), THE WINCHESTERS is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, “The In Between”) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, “American Housewife”) and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father’s past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid, “Station 19”) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney, “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”) takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John’s mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich, “Legacies”) to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families’ legacies while beginning to form a family of their own. A prequel to The CW’s long-running hit series “Supernatural,” THE WINCHESTERS is written and executive produced by Robbie Thompson. Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their Chaos Machine Productions. Glen Winter directed and executive produced the pilot. David H. Goodman joined the creative team as an executive producer for the series. McG serves as an executive producer. The series is from Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

PROFESSIONALS

PROFESSIONALS follows Vincent Corbo (Tom Welling, “Smallville,” “Parkland”), a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. After a next-gen medical-data satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer, billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Brendan Fraser, “Trust,” “The Mummy”), who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Elena Anaya, “Wonder Woman,” “The Skin I Live In”), who is racing to help stave off a global catastrophe. As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate – all working to destroy Swann and take control of his tech empire. Worse, Corbo must also contend with Swann’s spoiled, troublemaking teen daughter (Jazzara Jaslyn, “Lioness”) and a rogue Europol agent (Ken Duken, “Inglourious Basterds,” “Counterpart”) who is hellbent on busting him for past sins. A production of Most Media, Subotica, Spier Films and Roadside Attractions in association with Jeff Most Productions, LEONINE Studios, NENT Group and The Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, PROFESSIONALS was created by Jeff Most (“The Crow,” “The Specialist”) and Michael Colleary (“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” “Face/Off”) who both serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. They are joined by fellow executive producers Tristan Orpen Lynch, Michael Auret, Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, Jennifer Berman, Maijang Mpherwane, Dipak Chiba, William Smith, Herbert Kloiber, Thomas Augsberger, Cosima von Spreti, Fredrik Ljungberg, Maxim Korostyshevsky, Daniel Wagner, Bharat Nalluri, Brendan Fraser, Tom Welling, and Elena Anaya. The producers are Katy Most, Lwazi Manzi and Aoife O’Sullivan. Executive producer Bharat Nalluri (“The 100,” “MI-5”) directed three episodes of the series, including the pilot. Hollard Film Guarantors, represented by Paul Raleigh, provided a Completion Guarantee. PROFESSIONALS is distributed by Rainmaker Content for LEONINE Studios.

WALKER INDEPENDENCE

Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW’s current hit series “Walker,” WALKER INDEPENDENCE follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara, “Arrow”), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez, “911: Lone Star”), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay, “The Carrie Diaries”), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby’s origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao, “Wu Assassins”), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, “Walker”), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence’s noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers, “Single All the Way”), and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian, “Another Life”), who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby’s husband’s killer, and vow to save Independence – a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems. WALKER INDEPENDENCE is from CBS Studios with a teleplay written by Seamus Kevin Fahey from a story co-written by him and Anna Fricke of Pursued By a Bear. Both serve as executive producers along with Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback and Laura Terry of Pursued by a Bear. Larry Teng serves as executive producer and director on the pilot.

MAGIC WITH THE STARS

In each episode of MAGIC WITH THE STARS, two celebrities train with professional magicians and compete to create a show-stopping series of magic performances. The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic, which they perform in front of a team of judges led by magician Criss Angel. Only the highest-scoring celebrities will be invited back to the finale where they will compete for the golden wand. Produced by Angel Production Worldwide, Inc., MAGIC WITH THE STARS is executive produced by Criss Angel, Dave Baram and Erich Recker.

FAMILY LAW

FAMILY LAW centers around Abigail Bianchi (Jewel Staite, “Firefly”), a high-paid personal-injury lawyer who’s good at blaming others – particularly when it comes to her own problems. After Abby’s husband kicks her out of the family home because of her drinking, she goes on a bender, shows up drunk in court and pukes on a client. The law society’s punishment is swift. She’s suspended, fined, and can only practice law again if she finds a senior lawyer who is willing to take her on and mentor her for a one year probationary period. Only one man is willing to take that risk: Harry Svensson (Victor Garber, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), who runs the top family law practice in the city. He also happens to be Abby’s estranged father, who left Abby and her complicated mother for his secretary when Abby was seven. Now, not only does Abby have to work for her father, she also has to work with her half siblings: Daniel (Zach Smadu, “Cardinal”), from Harry’s subsequent marriage and Lucy (Genelle Williams, “The Expanse”), from Harry’s third marriage. Thus begins the odd dynamic at Abigail’s new workplace. Abby has to try to put her shambles of a life back on track, all while dealing with family on three different levels: Other people’s families in her cases, the family she was born into, and her family: her husband and two children, all of whom she desperately wants back. Abigail not only has to prove herself in a new realm of law; she also has to work with and build relationships with a family she barely knows. Most challenging of all, she must work under the thumb of the man she’s spent a lifetime resenting. Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions for Corus Entertainment’s Global (Canada), FAMILY LAW is created, written and executive produced by award-winning author Susin Nielsen (“Degrassi”). The series is executive produced by SEVEN24’s Jordy Randall (“Heartland”) and Tom Cox (“Fortunate Son”), and Lark’s Erin Haskett (“Motive”) and Andy Mikita (“Stargate SG-1”) serve as executive producers. eOne holds international distribution rights to the series.

THE NEW MIDSEASON 2023 SERIES:

GOTHAM KNIGHTS

Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan, “De Son Vivant”) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan, “Days of Our Lives”), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe, “grown-ish”), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara, “The Virgin of Highland Park”), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins, “Supernatural”) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore, “All American”), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson, “Raven’s Home”). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS. From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, GOTHAM KNIGHTS is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux will serve as showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Abrams also serves as co-executive producer. Danny Cannon directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot, along with David Madden. GOTHAM KNIGHTS is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

RECIPE FOR DISASTER

In each episode of RECIPE FOR DISASTER, three professional chefs and their cooking partners compete to prepare spectacular dishes under absurdly adverse conditions. Our studio transforms into a bizarre new world each week, replete with themed disasters that challenge our chefs in ways they never imagined. They will attempt the perfect sear while stranded on an in-studio “desert island” during monsoon season, prep ramen while pulling off an art heist, or create a show-stopping soufflé while dodging aliens on Mars. To make matters worse, their cooking partners are people from their lives who are total kitchen novices. Who will impress the judges, and whose dishes will succumb to the ridiculous disasters du jour? Ultimately, only one team will be crowned Masters of Disaster! Produced by 3Bird Media, RECIPE FOR DISASTER is executive produced by Jennifer Twamley and Andrika Lawren.