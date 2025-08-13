Upload: Season Four; Prime Video Reveals Trailer and Poster for Final Episodes of Sci-Fi Comedy

Upload returns later this month with its final season, and fans of the series are now getting a look at the four-episode finale event. Prime Video has released a trailer and new poster for season four.

Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen star in the series, set in a world where you’ll be uploaded into a virtual world upon death to spend your afterlife.

Prime Video shared the following about season four:

“In the four-part series finale event, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time.”

Upload returns on August 25th. Check out the new trailer and poster below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Will you be sad to see it come to an end?