Reacher: Season Three; Prime Video Reveals Premiere Date and Action Series Teaser Trailer

Reacher’s return date has been set. Season three of the action series will arrive in February. Prime Video announced the premiere date by releasing a trailer and new key art. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season, with production set to begin in 2025.

Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall, and Sonya Cassidy star in the series based on the novels by Lee Child. Prime Video revealed the plot of season three:

“Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past. The series stars Alan Ritchson in the titular role as “Jack Reacher” with Maria Sten reprising her role as “Frances Neagley.” New to the cast this season are Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.”

Below are the trailer and key art for season three. Reacher returns on February 20th. The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season three in February?