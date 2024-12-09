Star Trek: Section 31: Paramount+ Releases Trailer and Poster for Spin-Off Movie Starring Michelle Yeoh

Section 31 is coming to Paramount+ in January, and now Star Trek fans are getting their first real look at the spin-off film. The streaming service has released a trailer and new poster featuring Michelle Yeoh.

Yeoh, Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, and James Hiroyuki Liao star in the series, which follows those in a secret division of Starfleet.

Limited details about the series have been revealed, but the series follows Emperor Philippa Georgiou after she joins Section 31. She will be forced to revisit her past sins after doing so.

Section 31 premieres on January 24th. The trailer and poster teasing the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Star Trek film on Paramount+ next month?