Happy Face: Cancelled by Paramount+; No Season Two for Robert and Michelle King Crime Drama

Happy Face will not be returning for a second season. According to Deadline, Paramount+ has canceled the crime drama after one season. The season did wrap up its story lines, but it left an opening for a possible second season to follow.

Dennis Quaid, Annaleigh Ashford, James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne, and Benjamin Mackey star in the series, which is based on the true story of Melissa Moore, who discovered her father is the Happy Face serial killer.

The following was revealed about the cancellation of the series:

“The cancellation is not entirely surprising. Happy Face didn’t make much noise during its run and didn’t break into Nielsen’s Streaming Originals Top 10. Produced by CBS Studios, it was a rare Paramount+ original series not based on existing IP or part of Taylor Sheridan’s Universe.”

What do you think? Did you watch this Paramount+ series? Were you hoping for a second season?