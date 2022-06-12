Evil: Season Three Viewer Votes

What does the third season of the Evil TV show on Paramount+ hold for David and Kristen’s relationship? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Evil is cancelled or renewed for season four. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of Evil here.

A Paramount+ supernatural drama series, the Evil TV show stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. A forensic psychologist, Kristen Bouchard accepts a job offer from David Acosta (Colter), a former adventure-seeking journalist. He’s now studying to be a Catholic priest and has been tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Acosta also recruits Ben Shakir (Mandvi), an even-tempered realist with carpentry skills. He uses those abilities to uncover practical rationales behind “hauntings.” Kristen is certain that science can provide answers to every incident that the trio encounters — until she meets Leland Townsend (Emerson). He’s a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens Kristen and her four young daughters (Shuck, Gray, Crocco, and Knapp). Undeterred, Kristen, David, and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. The third season picks up after newly ordained David and Kristen have kissed. The two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality but contend with David’s involvement with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.



