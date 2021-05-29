Network: CBS, Paramount+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 26, 2019 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

TV show description:

On the Evil TV show, Kristen Bouchard (Herbers) is a forensic psychologist who’s been employed as an expert witness for the District Attorney. She ends her employment after being pushed to lie in court regarding an alleged murderer who appeared to be possessed.

To make ends meet, Kristen accepts a job offer from David Acosta (Colter), a former adventure-seeking journalist. He’s now studying to be a Catholic priest and has been tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Acosta also recruits Ben Shakir (Mandvi), an even-tempered realist with carpentry skills. He uses those abilities to uncover practical rationales behind “hauntings.”

Kristen is certain that science can provide answers to every incident that the trio encounters — including her own chillingly real night terrors. That is, until she meets Leland Townsend (Emerson). He’s a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens Kristen and her four young daughters (Shuck, Gray, Crocco, and Knapp).

Undeterred, Kristen, David, and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

