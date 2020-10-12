Evil: Season Two; CBS Cast Release “Homemade” Trailer, Tease Future Episodes

The cast of Evil is ready to start production on season two of the series, but they made a virtual stop at New York Comic Con first. During their panel, they teased the new season and released a special ‘homemade’ trailer.

Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp star in the series, which follows Colter’s character and others as they investigate unexplained phenomena.

During the new season of the CBS series, fans will see a romance of sorts develop between Herbers and Colter, but it won’t be traditional. A silent episode is also set for season two of Evil. New characters, including an avenging angel, are set to arrive during the season as well.

Per TV Insider, Robert King said the following about season two of Evil:

“We have, I would say, five or six new scary things this year. We were more intent this year on having scares that were essential to the plotting of the show.”

Check out the new teaser for the new season of Evil below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS thriller? Will you watch season two?