Animaniacs: Yakko, Wakko, and Dot Return Jurassic Park Style

Animaniacs is ready for its return to the small screen. The animated series is headed to Hulu, and it will premiere next month. Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are now featured in a new trailer, and it has a very old theme.

The preview has stars from Jurassic Park featured in animated form. Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm are all featured. Stephen Spielberg even makes an appearance. Fans of the Jurassic franchise will see the actor trio back on the big screen in the next Jurassic film.

Deadline revealed the following about the return of the Animaniacs on Hulu:

“They have been locked away in the Warner Bros. water tower for a very long time, but they have found a way to escape. And escape they do — every day! Causing chaos and comic confusion, Yakko, Wakko and Dot run loose in the city, turning the world into their personal playground.”

Check out the preview for the return of Animaniacs below. The series premieres on November 20.

What do you think? Were you a fan of this animated series when you were younger? Will you watch its return on Hulu?