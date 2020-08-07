Animaniacs, No Man’s Land, Monsterland: Hulu Announces Upcoming Premiere Dates

What’s in store at Hulu? The streaming service just announced the premiere dates for their new TV shows No Man’s Land and Monsterland as well as their Animaniacs reboot.

An anthology series, Monsterland (October 2nd) is based on the stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters.” Meanwhile, No Man’s Land (November 18th) dives “into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man in search of his estranged, presumed-to-be-dead sister.”

Also coming to Hulu this fall is the much-anticipated return of Animaniacs (November 20th). The reboot series will “unveil a brand-new version of the iconic family friendly cartoon series for the whole family, as the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet.”

Read more info below:

Streaming on Friday, October 2, Hulu Original Monsterland is a 8-episode anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters.” Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland. The series stars Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Charlie Tahan, Nicole Beharie, Hamish Linklater, Marquis Rodriguez, Bill Camp, Michael Hsu Rosen, Taylor Schilling, Roberta Colindrez, Adria Arjona, Trieu Tran, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter and Adepero Oduye. Monsterland is created, written, and executive produced by Mary Laws and executive produced by Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug will serve as co-executive producer and the series is produced by Annapurna Television. Twenty-two years after its final episode, the long-awaited return of Animaniacs comes to Hulu Friday, November 20. Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation are proud to unveil a brand-new version of the iconic family friendly cartoon series for the whole family, as the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes. Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content, Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and Wellesley Wild also serving as executive producers. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer. Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The show will return to Hulu for a second 13-episode season in 2021. Upcoming eight-episode Hulu Original drama series No Man’s Land streams Wednesday, November 18, diving into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man in search of his estranged, presumed-to-be-dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, and ISIS’ biggest nightmare, as he travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world. No Man’s Land stars Félix Moati, Mélanie Thierry and James Purefoy alongside Souheila Yacoub, Joe Ben Ayed, James Floyd, Dean Ridge, Julia Faure, François Caron and Céline Samie. The series is co-created by Ron Leshem, Maria Feldman, Eitan Mansuri, and Amit Cohen and written by Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem in collaboration with Xabi Molia. Oded Ruskin will serve as the director and the series is produced by Maria Feldman for Masha Productions, Eitan Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck for Spiro Films, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal and Carole Scotta for Haut et Court TV, Christian Vesper for Fremantle and co-produced by ARTE France and Versus Production. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.”

