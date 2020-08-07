The $100,000 Pyramid: Season Five; ABC Game Show to Go Back Into Production

ABC is getting back in the game. Deadline reports production on season five of The $100,000 Pyramid TV show will resume at the end of this month.

Hosted by Michael Strahan, the game show features famous people partnering with contestants to play word games to compete for large cash prizes. Celebrities appearing in the fourth season include Leslie Jones, Rosie O’Donnell, Cheryl Hines, Anthony Anderson, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn, Ayesha Curry, Graham Elliot, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Roselyn Sanchez, and Ross Matthews.

Season five of The $100,000 Pyramid was supposed to begin filming in June. However, like many other TV shows. production was put on hold because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it looks like things may be starting to return to normal. Season five is slated to resume filming with health and safety protocols in place at the end of August.

ABC has not yet announced a premiere date for season five.

What do you think? Do you watch The $100,000 Pyramid TV series? Are you excited for the new season of this ABC game show?