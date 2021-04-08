Vulture Watch

An ABC game show hosted by Michael Strahan, The $100,000 Pyramid features famous people partnering with contestants to play word games to compete for large cash prizes. Celebrities appearing in the fourth season include Leslie Jones, Rosie O’Donnell, Cheryl Hines, Anthony Anderson, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn, Ayesha Curry, Graham Elliot, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Roselyn Sanchez, and Ross Matthews.



The fourth season of The $100,000 Pyramid averaged a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.41 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 19% and 8%, respectively. Find out how The $100,000 Pyramid stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



Will ABC cancel or renew The $100,000 Pyramid for season five? This game show revival has done very well for the network so, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The $100,000 Pyramid cancellation or renewal news.

11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.



