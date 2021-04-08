Vulture Watch
Is this a win or a loss for fans? Has The $100,000 Pyramid TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The $100,000 Pyramid, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
An ABC game show hosted by Michael Strahan, The $100,000 Pyramid features famous people partnering with contestants to play word games to compete for large cash prizes. Celebrities appearing in the fourth season include Leslie Jones, Rosie O’Donnell, Cheryl Hines, Anthony Anderson, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn, Ayesha Curry, Graham Elliot, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Roselyn Sanchez, and Ross Matthews.
Season Four Ratings
The fourth season of The $100,000 Pyramid averaged a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.41 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 19% and 8%, respectively. Find out how The $100,000 Pyramid stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
The $100,000 Pyramid has been renewed for a fifth season which will debut June 9, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
Telly’s Take
Will ABC cancel or renew The $100,000 Pyramid for season five? This game show revival has done very well for the network so, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The $100,000 Pyramid cancellation or renewal news.
11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.
The $100,000 Pyramid Cancellation & Renewal Related Links
- TV show ratings are still important. Follow the weekly ups and downs.
- How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?
- Find more The $100,000 Pyramid TV series news or other ABC TV show news.
- Explore the ABC status page and other TV show status pages.
- Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.
What do you think? Are you glad that The $100,000 Pyramid TV show has been renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if ABC had cancelled this TV series, instead?
Looking forward to this game show to be back on. It is a fun, clean show.
I LOVE THE PYRAMID!!
I was actually a contestant on the show in the seventies when Dick Clark hosted.
Can’t wait for Michael S. & The Pyramid to return
So happy 100,000 is renewed fo season 5-when I didn’t see it in the summer Sunday line up to begin next week I was worried it was cancelled so I began searching the Internet- I am a huge Michael Strahan fan and sorry his talk show has been on hiatus due to pandemic- the 3-some adding Keke made the show take off-as the 3 play so well of one another- hope it too can return- Michael has been holding the fort down on GMA real well- look forward to new dates on Pyramid. Thankful for its fun and return of… Read more »
It is about time that there is something on TV that is worth watching. We wish the Pyramid with Michael S. was on a weekly schedule all year. Glad they do 2 shows back to back. Wish it was 4 shows like that . Hope this show is always renewed and keep Michael as host. He is great! Love the show. 4/4/2020
Yes there is not so much shows in the summer. To tell the truth very entertaining and the 1000.00 pyramid great and celebrity family few all the best
So enjoy the show. Don’t need another kid show. Not much to watch as an adult unless you like blood and guts or mundane drippy comedy shows. Give us a break and let us think for ourselves
Please please do not cancel $100,000 Pyramid. It is my favorite show and I would sorely miss it.
The 1000.000 pyramid is one off the best game shows should be renewed