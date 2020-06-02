Vulture Watch

Will this game show get “whammied”? Has the Press Your Luck TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Press Your Luck, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Press Your Luck is a primetime revival of the 1980s daytime game show which ran for three seasons on CBS. Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, the series features three contestants squaring off to answer questions, while trying to avoid getting wiped out by the “WHAMMY,” in a quest to win cash and prizes.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Press Your Luck averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.42 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. Find out how Press Your Luck stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of June 2, 2020, Press Your Luck has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Press Your Luck for season three? The network’s summer game shows are relatively inexpensive to produce and have become a summer staple. I think Press Your Luck will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Press Your Luck cancellation or renewal news.



