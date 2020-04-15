Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
An ABC game show hosted by Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck is a primetime revival of the 1980s daytime game show which ran for three seasons on CBS. The series features three contestants squaring off to answer questions, while trying to avoid getting wiped out by the “WHAMMY,” in a quest to win cash and prizes.
Season One Ratings
The first season of Press Your Luck averaged a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.89 million viewers. Find out how Press Your Luck stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will ABC cancel or renew Press Your Luck for season two? Right now, I think it’s doing well enough to score a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Press Your Luck cancellation or renewal news.
11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.
What do you think? Are you glad that the Press Your Luck TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC had cancelled this TV series, instead?
Please no whammies need our “PRESS YOUR LUCK “ BEST game show since 1983!
I spoke with someone at the show about being a season 2 contestant. They film in a few months. I can sat with a strong degree of certainty it got renewed
I would love to see Press Your Luck come back for another season I enjoy seeing it.I wish that I would stay on longer.
very best game show ever on TV !!! this has to be renewed!!
I enjoy the show except for the stupid whammy actions and the sound it makes. I like Elizabeth Banks but sounds like she is screaming half the time…irritating. Once the questions are done and they are just playing the board, I have to turn the volume down so I can enjoy it more.
Yes I like the game show but I like others games show better like to tell the truth card sharks 100.000 pyramid celebrity family feud the match game not so much
I love having press your luck back!
I think that the bonuses round is great I hope they add one more thing take the bank from the wammy show so you can Wammy the Wammy!
CANCEL it is a stupid show
Yes jill iam with you others games are better
Jill Brodnik, Press Your Luck is not a “stupid show”. It’s actually a good show. You don’t have to watch the show. But don’t ruin it for others.
Leave “Press Your Luck” alone & Renew It for another season.