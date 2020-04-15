Menu

Press Your Luck: Is the ABC TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

The Television Vulture is watching the Press Your Luck TV show on ABCDo you feel lucky? Has the Press Your Luck TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Press Your Luck, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An ABC game show hosted by Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck is a primetime revival of the 1980s daytime game show which ran for three seasons on CBS. The series features three contestants squaring off to answer questions, while trying to avoid getting wiped out by the “WHAMMY,” in a quest to win cash and prizes.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Press Your Luck averaged a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.89 million viewers. Find out how Press Your Luck stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

Press Your Luck has been renewed for a second season which will debut May 31, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Press Your Luck for season two? Right now, I think it’s doing well enough to score a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Press Your Luck cancellation or renewal news.

11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Press Your Luck TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Leave a Reply

Annette Amorin
Reader
Annette Amorin

Please no whammies need our "PRESS YOUR LUCK " BEST game show since 1983!

November 18, 2019 4:37 pm
November 18, 2019 4:37 pm
Anonymous
Reader
Anonymous

I spoke with someone at the show about being a season 2 contestant. They film in a few months. I can sat with a strong degree of certainty it got renewed

October 19, 2019 3:41 am
October 19, 2019 3:41 am
Marilyn Burton
Reader
Marilyn Burton

I would love to see Press Your Luck come back for another season I enjoy seeing it.I wish that I would stay on longer.

September 4, 2019 9:31 pm
September 4, 2019 9:31 pm
jim paille
Reader
jim paille

very best game show ever on TV !!! this has to be renewed!!

August 10, 2019 3:36 pm
August 10, 2019 3:36 pm
Diane Stark
Reader
Diane Stark

I enjoy the show except for the stupid whammy actions and the sound it makes. I like Elizabeth Banks but sounds like she is screaming half the time…irritating. Once the questions are done and they are just playing the board, I have to turn the volume down so I can enjoy it more.

August 8, 2019 1:57 am
August 8, 2019 1:57 am
Eunice arede
Reader
Eunice arede

Yes I like the game show but I like others games show better like to tell the truth card sharks 100.000 pyramid celebrity family feud the match game not so much

August 7, 2019 8:47 pm
August 7, 2019 8:47 pm
John Rogers
Reader
John Rogers

I love having press your luck back!
I think that the bonuses round is great I hope they add one more thing take the bank from the wammy show so you can Wammy the Wammy!

June 17, 2019 12:42 pm
June 17, 2019 12:42 pm
Jill Brodnik
Reader
Jill Brodnik

CANCEL it is a stupid show

June 16, 2019 9:28 pm
June 16, 2019 9:28 pm
Eunice arede
Reader
Eunice arede

Yes jill iam with you others games are better

August 7, 2019 8:54 pm
August 7, 2019 8:54 pm
Stephanie
Reader
Stephanie

Jill Brodnik, Press Your Luck is not a "stupid show". It's actually a good show. You don't have to watch the show. But don't ruin it for others.

Leave "Press Your Luck" alone & Renew It for another season.

Leave “Press Your Luck” alone & Renew It for another season.

September 23, 2019 4:24 pm
September 23, 2019 4:24 pm
