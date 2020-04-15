Vulture Watch

Do you feel lucky? Has the Press Your Luck TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Press Your Luck, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An ABC game show hosted by Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck is a primetime revival of the 1980s daytime game show which ran for three seasons on CBS. The series features three contestants squaring off to answer questions, while trying to avoid getting wiped out by the “WHAMMY,” in a quest to win cash and prizes.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Press Your Luck averaged a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.89 million viewers. Find out how Press Your Luck stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Press Your Luck for season two? Right now, I think it’s doing well enough to score a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Press Your Luck cancellation or renewal news.

11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.



Press Your Luck Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

