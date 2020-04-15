Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

An ABC game show, hosted by Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truth features a panel of four celebrities who are presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job, or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth, while the others are not. Panelists this season include Oliver Hudson, Justin Long, Snoop Dogg, Amanda Seales, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Ron Funches, Kirstie Alley, Angela Kinsey, Alyssa Edwards, Fortune Feimster, and Adam Rodriguez. Anderson’s mother, Doris, returns with commentary, too.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of To Tell the Truth averaged a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.53 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership. Find out how To Tell the Truth stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew To Tell the Truth for season five? This and ABC’s other game show revivals have done pretty well for the network so, right now, I think this series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on To Tell the Truth cancellation or renewal news.

*11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.



