To Tell the Truth: Is the ABC TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Five?

by Telly Vulture

To Tell the Truth TV show on ABC: canceled or season 5? (release date); Vulture Watch

(ABC / Kelsey McNeal)

The Television Vulture is watching the To Tell the Truth TV show on ABCWhat’s the real deal? Has the To Tell the Truth TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of To Tell the Truth, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An ABC game show, hosted by Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truth features a panel of four celebrities who are presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job, or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth, while the others are not. Panelists this season include Oliver Hudson, Justin Long, Snoop Dogg, Amanda Seales, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Ron Funches, Kirstie Alley, Angela Kinsey, Alyssa Edwards, Fortune Feimster, and Adam Rodriguez. Anderson’s mother, Doris, returns with commentary, too.
 

Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of To Tell the Truth averaged a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.53 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership. Find out how To Tell the Truth stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
To Tell the Truth has been renewed for a fifth season which will debut May 21, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew To Tell the Truth for season five? This and ABC’s other game show revivals have done pretty well for the network so, right now, I think this series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on To Tell the Truth cancellation or renewal news.

*11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the To Tell the Truth TV show has been renewed for season five? How would you feel if ABC had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Jackolyn SolomonBuC1b
Reader
Jackolyn SolomonBuC1b

As far as game shows go, I always like To Tell The Truth, but I’m NOT pleased that Anthony Anderson’s mother is always on that show. The older format was much better. Anderson’s mother Doris is sarcastic and doesn’t lend any enjoyment to the show. I quit watching it because of her rudeness.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 3:12 pm
Rob Moore
Reader
Rob Moore

I must tell the truth. I want a season 5 . Please.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 30, 2020 8:25 pm
Jane
Reader
Jane

Please RENEW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
November 10, 2019 1:49 pm
Fan
Reader
Fan

Renew, please. It’s one of the rare shows you can view with all ages.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
November 6, 2019 1:36 pm
Carole Baffa
Reader
Carole Baffa

I enjoyed the show To Tell The Truth and think you should not cancel it. It was fun.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
October 20, 2019 7:23 am
Michael Watts
Reader
Michael Watts

Renew for new season

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
October 13, 2019 8:12 pm
Please renew to tell the truth it is the best best
Reader
Please renew to tell the truth it is the best best

Please renew to tell the truth it is the best best game show on TV. Thank you so much

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
October 10, 2019 4:57 am
Denise Crownover
Reader
Denise Crownover

We have Spectrum for cable.Please get them to renew. This show’ to tell the truth is so entertaining and informing and so funny. Done very well.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
September 3, 2019 10:46 am
Denise
Reader
Denise

Love this shoe

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
September 3, 2019 10:34 am
Jill Brodnik
Reader
Jill Brodnik

Renew it’s ok funny

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
June 16, 2019 9:26 pm
Denise Crownover
Reader
Denise Crownover

Love this show.It’s so funny. Love guessing who it is. I watch it over and over. It is refreshing and entertaining. Please renew.
.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
September 3, 2019 10:39 am
