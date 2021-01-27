Vulture Watch

Are viewers ready for more fibbing? Has the To Tell the Truth TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of To Tell the Truth, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, To Tell the Truth is hosted by Anthony Anderson. The show features a panel of four celebrities who are presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job, or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth, while the others are not. Anderson’s Mama Doris returns with commentary. Panelists in season six include Jimmy Kimmel, Andrea Savage, Sherri Shepherd, Lil Rel Howery, Adam Rodriguez, Nikki Glaser, Joel McHale, Cedric the Entertainer, and Malin Åkerman.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of To Tell the Truth averages a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.47 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s up by 20% in the demo and up by 38% in viewership. Find out how To Tell the Truth stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 28, 2021, To Tell the Truth has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew To Tell the Truth for season seven? This show has been around for quite a few years and is typically one of the lower-rated game shows on the network. ABC has picked up some new shows this season so, the network may be getting ready to eliminate a few. I think that To Tell the Truth will be renewed but wouldn’t be surprised if it was cut either. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on To Tell the Truth cancellation or renewal news.



To Tell the Truth Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow To Tell the Truth‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the To Tell the Truth TV show will be renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?