Vulture Watch

Do you like this show? Has the To Tell the Truth TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on ABC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, To Tell the Truth is hosted by Anthony Anderson. The show features a panel of four celebrities who are presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job, or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth, while the others are not. Anderson’s mother, Doris, returns with commentary. Panelists in season five include Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mark Duplass, Mike Tyson, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno, Yara Shahidi, Delon Sanders, Shannon Sharpe, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Tom Lennon, D’Arcy Carden, Alfonso Ribeiro, Andrea Savage, Jason Alexander, Dermot Mulroney, Amanda Seales, Kevin Nealon, Constance Zimmer, and Abbi Jacobson.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of To Tell the Truth averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.76 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s up by 21% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership. Find out how To Tell the Truth stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 22, 2020, To Tell the Truth has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew To Tell the Truth for season six? The ratings aren’t great but game shows have become a summer tradition on ABC. I suspect this series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on To Tell the Truth cancellation or renewal news.



