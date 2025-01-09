Kitchen Nightmares: Season Two Ratings

Gordon Ramsay can be tough, but he also knows his business, having opened many restaurants worldwide. The TV business is also tough and Ramsay has brought a lot of viewers to FOX, likely more than any other person. The network rarely cancels his shows, but you can never say never. Will Kitchen Nightmares be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A reality series, this version of Kitchen Nightmares is a revival of the show that previously ran on the network for seven seasons, 2007-14. In each episode, no-nonsense Chef Gordon Ramsay visits a restaurant in crisis, sometimes on the brink of bankruptcy. He listens to the feedback of management and the workers and then goes on the hunt to expose the eatery’s problems. Ramsay gives management and the staff some tough love and doesn’t hold back. Then, once he has buy-in from the owners, Ramsay and his team overhaul the eatery from head to toe and set the restaurant up for success, giving what may be the business’ last best chance for survival.

For comparisons: Season one of Kitchen Nightmares on FOX averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.51 million viewers.

As of January 9, 2025, Kitchen Nightmares has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

