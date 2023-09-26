Kitchen Nightmares: Season One Ratings

The original incarnation of the Kitchen Nightmares series had a successful seven-year run on FOX, so it’s no surprise that the network has revived it nine years later. Are viewers hungry for more Chef Ramsay interventions? Will the revival of Kitchen Nightmares be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A reality series, this version of Kitchen Nightmares is a revival of the show that previously ran for seven seasons, 2007-14. In each episode, Chef Gordon Ramsay visits a restaurant in crisis, sometimes on the brink of bankruptcy. He listens to the feedback of management and the workers and then goes on the hunt to expose the eatery’s problems. Ramsay gives management and the staff some tough love and doesn’t hold back. Then, once he has buy-in from the owners, Ramsay and his team overhaul the eatery from head to toe and set the restaurant up for success, giving what may be the business’ last best chance for survival.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/26 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Kitchen Nightmares TV series revival on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?