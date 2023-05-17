Kitchen Nightmares

Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 19, 2007 — TBD

Series status: Ended, revived

Performers include: Gordon Ramsay

TV show description:

In this reality series, Chef Gordon Ramsay travels to troubled restaurants to help their owners from having to close their doors for the last time. Working with a restaurant’s staff, the Chef has one week to take the restaurant from failing to fabulous.

Each episode features a different restaurant and a different set of problems, and Ramsay helps restaurant owners diagnose what keeps their establishments from success. He encounters such issues as uncooperative staff members, stubborn chefs, frozen food, dirty kitchens, and overly complex menus.

While Chef Ramsay isn’t quite as volatile as he is on Hell’s Kitchen, he does take a tough-love approach to help business owners and chefs to change the error of their ways. Love or loathe him, Ramsay is passionate about the food industry and wants those who share that passion to thrive.



