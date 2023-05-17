Kitchen Nightmares

Network: FOX
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: September 19, 2007 — TBD
Series status: Ended, revived
Performers include: Gordon Ramsay
TV show description:
In this reality series, Chef Gordon Ramsay travels to troubled restaurants to help their owners from having to close their doors for the last time. Working with a restaurant’s staff, the Chef has one week to take the restaurant from failing to fabulous.
Each episode features a different restaurant and a different set of problems, and Ramsay helps restaurant owners diagnose what keeps their establishments from success. He encounters such issues as uncooperative staff members, stubborn chefs, frozen food, dirty kitchens, and overly complex menus.
While Chef Ramsay isn’t quite as volatile as he is on Hell’s Kitchen, he does take a tough-love approach to help business owners and chefs to change the error of their ways. Love or loathe him, Ramsay is passionate about the food industry and wants those who share that passion to thrive.
I like your show but the back ground music is so loud cant hardly hear what your saying. Turn it way down. Or get rid of it please. Thanks
Nightmares with Chef Ramsey is great and I love watching the BBC channel. My problem is with the swearing, it’s throughout the show, so many beeps it sometimes difficult to keep up with the story line.
