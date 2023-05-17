The Golden Bachelor: ABC Orders Dating Reality Series for Senior Singles

The Golden Bachelor is headed to ABC this fall. The new dating reality series will focus on senior singles looking for love and air on Monday nights this fall. One man will look for a new partner to share his senior years with on the series.

ABC revealed more about the series in a press release.

“After more than 20 years of fostering young love on “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” “The Golden Bachelor” showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams? “The Golden Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.”

The premiere date for The Golden Bachelor will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Golden Bachelor this fall on ABC?