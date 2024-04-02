All American: Season Six Ratings

The All American series has been one of The CW’s highest-rated series for quite a while. Ordinarily, that would guarantee a seventh season renewal, but these days, it’s hard to tell since the network has been focusing on mainly airing low-cost and acquired programming. Will All American be cancelled this time? Stay tuned.

A sports drama series, the All American TV show stars Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Chelsea Tavares, Cody Christian, Monét Mazur, and Karimah Westbrook. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the story centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a former high school football player and an A student who left Compton’s South Crenshaw High for Beverly Hills High. Season six picks up after a time-jump and Spencer (Ezra) and his friends are in new chapters of their lives. Now juniors at GAU, Spencer and Jordan (Behling) are officially eligible to enter the NFL draft, placing Spencer, especially, at the center of the media spotlight. Egos soon clash when a new addition joins the GAU coaching staff and shifts the team dynamics. Olivia (Logan) returns to L.A., changed by her time in London and invigorated by a new project to honor her father’s legacy. After being apart, Spencer and Olivia try to reconnect. Layla (Onieogou) adds “club owner” to her impressive list of titles. While still happily engaged to Jordan, she faces growing pressures that test their relationship and her mental health. Coop (Bre-Z) flexes her legal muscles while faithfully supporting Patience (Tavares) through her healing journey. Patience prepares for a looming legal battle against the superfan who attacked her. Asher (Christian) navigates life as a new parent, while Laura (Mazur) settles into the next stage of her personal and professional life. And through it all, Grace (Westbrook) remains a constant anchor for Spencer and everyone else when they need her the most while dealing with her sons growing up too fast. Together, the group discovers that, even in their most challenging moments, the best path forward is to seize today and lean on each other.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

4/2 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season five of All American on The CW averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 483,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the All American TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season?