So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Ratings

At one time, So You Think You Can Dance was a staple of FOX’s summer schedule, but those days appear to be gone. The ratings may not be enough to keep this show coming back every year. Will SYTYCD be cancelled or renewed for season 19? Stay tuned.

A dance competition reality TV series, the So You Think You Can Dance TV show is hosted by Cat Deeley. The show’s judging panel comprises Maksim Chmerkovskiy, JoJo Siwa, and Allison Holker. Comfort Fedoke judged in the auditions. The program features highly skilled dancers between 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking, and more. Those selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in various styles, with new twists and turns introduced into the competition. Eliminations occur weekly, and only one dancer will be crowned the winner and awarded the $100,000 prize. Season 18 will also debut a documentary-style look at the contestants’ dynamics, following them throughout the competition as they go through their personal and competitive journeys.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 17 of SYTYCD on FOX averaged a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.55 million viewers.

