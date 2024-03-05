MasterChef Junior: Season Nine Ratings

The MasterChef Junior series has performed well for the network in the past with three judges, and now FOX has added a fourth, Chef Ramsay’s daughter. She’s guested in the past and has appeared on numerous other shows in the UK and Australia. She might be groomed to take over some of her dad’s shows at some point, and this one could be a good fit. Will MasterChef Junior be cancelled or renewed for season 10? Stay tuned.

A cooking competition TV series, MasterChef Junior features home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 years vying for the title, trophy, and a $100,000 cash prize. Judges and mentors are chef Gordon Ramsay, his daughter Tilly Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez, and nutrition expert Daphne Oz. In season nine, the pint-sized contestants’ challenges include cooking for the Harlem Globetrotters, a magical experience at the legendary Magic Castle in Los Angeles, cooking with seaweed, and more.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival.

For comparisons: Season eight of MasterChef Junior on FOX averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.04 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the MasterChef Junior TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 10th season?