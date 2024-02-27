Deal or No Deal Island: Season One Ratings

The original Deal or No Deal TV series was introduced to US viewers nearly 20 years ago and had a successful four-season run on the Peacock Network. Now, the game is back with a twist, trying to attract new and previous viewers alike. Will Deal or No Deal Island be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the Deal or No Deal Island TV show is hosted by Joe Manganiello. In this new format, 13 players are transported to the elusive Banker’s private island, where he makes the rules and twists behind every palm tree. The iconic briefcases are hidden around the island, and players search for them. The player who finds the highest-value case chooses which player will go up against the Banker and potentially be sent packing. The winnings from each game will be added to the jackpot for the season. By the end, only one player will be left standing and face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history — over $200 million.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/27 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

