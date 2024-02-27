Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 26, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Joe Manganiello (host)

TV show description:

A competition series, the Deal or No Deal Island TV show is rooted in the original Deal or No Deal game show that debuted in the United States nearly 20 years ago. The original game’s host, Howie Mandel, returns as an executive producer.

In this new format, 13 players are transported to the elusive Banker’s private island, where he makes the rules, and there are twists behind every palm tree. The iconic briefcases are hidden around the island and are worth over $200 million in prize money split between them.

In each episode, players compete in challenges to secure the briefcases that will be used in that night’s game. The player who secures the highest-value case wins immunity and chooses a fellow player to enter “The Temple” to play a high-stakes game of “Deal or No Deal.” If the player makes a bad deal and accepts an offer that is of a lesser value than what is in their chosen case, they are immediately eliminated from the game. If the player makes a good deal and accepts an offer that is a higher value than what is in their case, the power is in their hands, and they get to select which player is eliminated.

The winnings from each game will be added to a group pot that will grow to an exponential value throughout the season. At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history.

The devious Banker is always watching and raising the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. Manganiello will serve as an intermediary between the Banker and the contestants, overseeing gameplay and helping to navigate them through tough, life-changing decisions.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

