America’s Most Wanted: Season 27 Viewer Votes

John Walsh is back for the 27th season of the America's Most Wanted TV show (the second season of FOX's revival).

A FOX revival of the long-running fugitive docu-series, this version of America’s Most Wanted is led by advocate and original host John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh. In each episode, they turn to viewers’ leads and information and analyze some of the nation’s most gripping cases, ranging from horrific murders and deadly drug rings to devastating teenage overdoses and more. In addition, the hosts consult with a team of experts representing law enforcement units to weigh in on cases featured on the program. Since its inception, America’s Most Wanted has helped capture more than 1,190 criminals.





America's Most Wanted should be cancelled or renewed for a 28th season (a third season of the revival) on FOX?