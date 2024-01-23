America’s Most Wanted: Season 28 — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

John Walsh has returned to the iconic series. Has the America’s Most Wanted TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 28th season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of America’s Most Wanted, season 28. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A revival of the long-running fugitive docu-series airing on the FOX television network, this version of America’s Most Wanted is led by advocate and original host John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh. In each episode, they turn to viewers’ leads and information and analyze some of the nation’s most gripping cases, ranging from horrific murders and deadly drug rings to devastating teenage overdoses and more. In addition, the hosts consult with a team of experts representing law enforcement units to weigh in on cases featured on the program. Since its inception, America’s Most Wanted has helped capture more than 1,190 criminals.



Season 27 Ratings

The 27th season of America’s Most Wanted averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.16 million viewers. Compared to season 26, that’s down by 19% in the demo and up by 12% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how America’s Most Wanted stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 23, 2024, America’s Most Wanted has not been cancelled or renewed for a 28th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew America’s Most Wanted for season 28? The network has ordered very short seasons since reviving the show in 2021, so it seems the executives want to keep using it as a schedule filler. It appears to be inexpensive to produce, and people like feeling like they can be part of helping to catch bad guys. There’s a good chance the revival will return for a third year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on America’s Most Wanted cancellation or renewal news.



America’s Most Wanted Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow America’s Most Wanted‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the America’s Most Wanted TV show will be renewed for a 28th season (a third season of the revival)? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series instead?