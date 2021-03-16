America’s Most Wanted: Season 26 Ratings

The original America’s Most Wanted TV series ran for 24 seasons on FOX before being dropped back in 2011. It was picked up by Lifetime but was ultimately cancelled there. Now, it’s back on FOX but, will it stay? Will America’s Most Wanted be cancelled or renewed for season 27? Stay tuned.

A revival of the long-running fugitive docu-series, this version of America’s Most Wanted is hosted by journalist Elizabeth Vargas. Returning at a time when technology looms large in the public consciousness, Vargas breaks down some of the toughest cases from the show’s new headquarters and consults with a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI and U.S. Marshals. Deploying a myriad of advanced, modern-day developments in technology over the last several years, the series builds on its original format. Crimes are reenacted by utilizing new state-of-the-art crime-fighting technology that takes the audience hot-on-the-trail of suspects.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/16 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the America’s Most Wanted TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 27th season?