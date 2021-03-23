Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Monday TV Ratings: Bulletproof, America’s Most Wanted, The Voice, American Idol, NCAA Tournament

Published:

Bulletproof TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

© Sky UK Limited.

Monday, March 22, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: The Voice, Debris, American Idol, The Good Doctor, America’s Most Wanted, and BulletproofSports: 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament. Reruns: 9-1-1 and Black Lightning.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John parkyn

The good Doctor boost your ratings so good love it and enjoy it every episode never missed it.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x