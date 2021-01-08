Mr. Mayor: Season One Ratings

Airing on NBC for four seasons, The Good Place was a solid performer in the ratings for its entire run. Now, Ted Danson is starring in a new comedy for the peacock network. Will it be as successful? Will Mr. Mayor be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy series, the Mr. Mayor TV show stars Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, and Bobby Moynihan. The story follows Neil Bremer (Danson), a retired and wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all of the wrong reasons — just to prove that he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, Neil has to figure out what he stands for and gain the respect of his staff and his biggest critic and political rival, Arpi Meskimen (Hunter). At the same time, he also wants to connect with his rebellious teenage daughter, Orly (Kenedy).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

