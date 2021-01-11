Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Mr. Mayor TV show stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, and Bobby Moynihan. The story follows retired and wealthy businessman Neil Bremer (Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all of the wrong reasons — just to prove that he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, Neil has to figure out what he stands for and gain the respect of his staff and his biggest critic and political rival, Arpi Meskimen (Hunter). At the same time, he also wants to connect with his rebellious teenage daughter, Orly (Kenedy).



Season One Ratings

The first season of Mr. Mayor averages a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.73 million viewers. Find out how Mr. Mayor stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 12, 2021, Mr. Mayor has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Mr. Mayor for season two? The ratings aren’t great but, since this series comes from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and stars Ted Danson, all NBC favorites, I think Mr. Mayor will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mr. Mayor cancellation or renewal news.



