Airing on the NBC television network, the Kenan TV show stars Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, and Dannah Lane. In the story, Kenan Williams (Thompson) is trying to reclaim his life following his wife’s death. Kenan’s two daughters are his world – the very intelligent Aubrey (Dani Lane) and the silly and unpredictable Birdie (Dannah Lane). He struggles to parent them as a single dad and host his Atlanta-based talk show. This leads Kenan to reluctantly accept help from his father-in-law, Rick (Johnson), but their parenting styles aren’t exactly a match. At work, Kenan excels at his job — with the help of his driven executive producer, Mika (Lewis). Mika can be tightly wound, especially when Gary (Redd), Kenan’s brother and not-so-professional manager, tries to insert himself.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Kenan averages a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.22 million viewers. Find out how Kenan stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 19, 2021, Kenan has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly's Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Kenan for season two? The network has very few comedies right now so I think this series will be given every chance to succeed. I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Kenan cancellation or renewal news.



