Kenan: Season One Ratings

Comedian Kenan Thompson has set a record for being the longest-tenured cast member in the history of the long-running Saturday Night Live series. Now, he’s starring in his own NBC sitcom — will it also be successful? Will Kenan be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy, the Kenan TV show stars Thompson, Don Johnson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, and Dannah Lane. In the story, Kenan Williams (Thompson) is trying to reclaim his life following his wife’s death. Kenan’s two daughters are his world – the very intelligent Aubrey (Dani Lane) and the silly and unpredictable Birdie (Dannah Lane). He struggles to parent them as a single dad and host his Atlanta-based talk show. This leads Kenan to reluctantly accept help from his father-in-law, Rick (Johnson), but their parenting styles aren’t exactly a match. At work, Kenan excels at his job — with the help of his driven executive producer, Mika (Lewis). Mika can be tightly wound, especially when Gary (Redd), Kenan’s brother and not-so-professional manager, tries to insert himself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Kenan TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?