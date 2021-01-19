Debris, Kenan, Young Rock: NBC Releases Teasers for Upcoming New Series

NBC is getting ready to bring new shows to its lineup, and the network has now released previews for all three upcoming series – Debris, Kenan, and Young Rock.

NBC only recently announced that Kenan and Young Rock would take over the Tuesday night slot of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on February 16th.

Young Rock goes back in time and explores the young life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, and John Tui join him in the half-hour comedy.

Kenan stars Kenan Thompson as a young widower who needs to deal with his professional life while trying to raise his young daughters as a single father. Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, and Don Johnson also star.

As for Debris, Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele star in this drama series as a pair of agents who need to investigate the crash of an alien spacecraft and the impact it has on humankind. The network has yet to reveal a premiere date.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch the Debris, Kenan, and Young Rock TV shows on NBC?