Young Rock: NBC Announces Casting for Dwayne Johnson Comedy Series

Young Rock has its cast! NBC has announced the cast for the upcoming comedy series based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The series will take viewers into different times of Johnson’s life and actors will play him at different ages.

NBC revealed more about the cast of Young Rock in a press release.

Below is the cast for the new NBC comedy Young Rock, which focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way. The series will premiere in 2021. Adrian Groulx (pictured above) as Dwayne Johnson (AKA Dewey), Age 10 – Honest, headstrong, impressionable and bold. Bradley Constant as Dwayne Johnson, Age 15 – Doing his best to fit in as a normal teenager but puberty has other ideas. His size and full mustache have his classmates convinced he’s an undercover cop. Uli Latukefu as Dwayne Johnson, Age 18-20 – Has just been recruited to play football on a full scholarship at powerhouse University of Miami. Though a super-star talent, a devastating injury his freshman year puts his life at a crossroads. Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, Dwayne’s mother – Grew up in a first generation pro wrestling family. A strong woman, both by nature and necessity, she’s a hopeful positive force in young Dwayne’s life. Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Dwayne’s father – Charismatic and charming, the pro wrestling champion juggles the ups and downs of his career with being a well-intentioned, but unorthodox, husband and father. Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia, Ata’s mother and Dwayne’s grandmother. The first female pro-wrestling promoter in the country. A sweet loving grandmother and when need be, a cutthroat, ruthless businesswoman.”

A premiere date for Young Rock has not been set yet.

What do you think? Will you watch this new comedy series on NBC when it arrives? Are you a fan of Dwayne Johnson?