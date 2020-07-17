Kenan: Don Johnson and Chris Redd Join NBC Comedy Series

Kenan has added two more to its cast. Don Johnson and Chris Redd have joined the NBC comedy, which will originally set to premiere this spring. Per Variety, Johnson will play Kenan’s father-in-law, and Redd will play his brother.

The NBC series tells the story of “Kenan, a recently widowed host of Atlanta’s #2 morning show. He struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the “help” he gets from his father-in-law (Johnson) and his brother/assistant/manager/house guest (Redd).”

The series is set for the 2020-2021 television season, but a premiere date has not been revealed.

What do you think? Will you watch this new comedy?