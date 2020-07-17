Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Kenan: Don Johnson and Chris Redd Join NBC Comedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

NBC TV Shows: canceled or renewed?

Kenan has added two more to its cast. Don Johnson and Chris Redd have joined the NBC comedy, which will originally set to premiere this spring. Per Variety, Johnson will play Kenan’s father-in-law, and Redd will play his brother.

The NBC series tells the story of “Kenan, a recently widowed host of Atlanta’s #2 morning show. He struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the “help” he gets from his father-in-law (Johnson) and his brother/assistant/manager/house guest (Redd).”

The series is set for the 2020-2021 television season, but a premiere date has not been revealed.

What do you think? Will you watch this new comedy?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Herb Flynn Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Herb Flynn
Reader
Herb Flynn

Sounds like a fun series – and supposedly Kenan will still appear on SNL! How he’s going to work that, I don’t know! Is his show shooting in NYC?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 17, 2020 11:16 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz