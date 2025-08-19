The Diplomat: Season Three Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Drama

The Diplomat has its return date set. Netflix released a teaser to announce an October premiere for its third season. The drama has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, Miguel Sandoval, Allison Janney, and Bradley Whitford star in the series, which follows Ambassador Kate Wyler.

Netflix shared the following about season three:

“In this brand-new teaser, the consequences of Season 2’s explosive finale begin to unravel, with tensions running high amongst all parties. Watch as Keri Russell, Allison Janney, Rufus Sewell, and Bradley Whitford navigate the complex aftermath – both within the halls of the White House and across the pond. THE DIPLOMAT makes its highly anticipated return for a third season, premiering October 16, only on Netflix. In Season Three of THE DIPLOMAT, Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford).”

The teaser for season three is below.

