Terminator: Netflix Orders Anime Series Based on Sci-Fi Film Franchise

The Terminator franchise is not dead yet. Netflix has now ordered an anime series based on the sci-fi film franchise. The last film, Dark Fate, marked the return of Linda Hamilton to the franchise.

No details about the plot of the series were revealed. Netflix is joining forces with Skydance for the project. The series is still in the early stages of its development.

Per Variety, John Derderian, Netflix’s vice president of Japan and anime, said the following about the project:

“Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.”

Mattson Tomlin has been tapped to write the series, and he also spoke about the project:

“Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart. I’m honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.”

This is not the first time the Terminator franchise has landed on the small screen. Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles aired for two seasons on FOX. Lena Headey and Thomas Dekker (above) starred in the series as Sarah and John Connor. The series followed the time period of Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Terminator films? Will you watch the new Terminator anime series on Netflix?