All of Us Are Dead: Netflix Orders Zombie Series Based on Korean Webtoon

A new zombie series is on its way to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered All of Us Are Dead, which is based on a Korean webtoon. A premiere date has not been set for this series.

“Netflix Inc., the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, announced that it will team up with director Lee JQ (Beethoven Virus, Damo: The Legendary Police Woman, Intimate Strangers) to produce a new Netflix original series All of Us Are Dead.

All of Us Are Dead is about a group of high school students who are faced with an extreme crisis situation when they become trapped in their school, while a zombie virus spreads like a wildfire. It’s based on the chart-topping Korean webtoon called Now at Our School, which has been also well received in Indonesia, Thailand and Taiwan.

Following in the footsteps of the popular Netflix original series Kingdom, All of Us Are Dead is poised to write an exciting new chapter in the Korean zombie genre, as director Lee brings fresh energy through the solid narrative and the attention-grabbing cinematography he is well known for.

All of Us Are Dead is written by Chun Sung-il, and directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su. It will be produced by JTBC Studios in association with Film Monster, and will premiere worldwide, only on Netflix.”