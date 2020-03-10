Menu

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season One Viewer Votes

9-1-1: Lone Star TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Is Owen up to the challenge in the first season of the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like 9-1-1: Lone Star is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star here.

A FOX action-drama series, 9-1-1: Lone Star (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Rafael Silva, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Jim Parrack, and Sierra McClain. Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), to help them start anew. Once in Austin, Owen meets chief paramedic Michelle Blake (Tyler), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that 9-1-1: Lone Star should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Nikki
Nikki

Please keep this show!!! and the original 911!! Fox shows are the only good running shows anymore.

March 9, 2020 11:11 pm
SHARON TEAL
SHARON TEAL

911 Lone Star. It is a very enjoyable Show. I look Forward to Watching it every Monday Night. The crew is a perfect fit for each other.

March 9, 2020 10:18 pm
Kristi
Kristi

Renew Lone Star 911

March 9, 2020 9:21 pm
Ripley
Ripley

Really like the new show with Rob Lowe. Like the lady said “God sure did take his time with Rob”. Please renew for S2.

March 8, 2020 5:17 am
Patbeggs1
Patbeggs1

Please renew

March 9, 2020 10:48 pm
Gina
Gina

My husband and I haven’t watched a show on a regular basis in a while. We love this show! Love the characters! Please renew!

March 3, 2020 4:51 am
