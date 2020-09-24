9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Two; Liv Tyler Leaves FOX Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star is gearing up to start production on its second season, but one member of the cast isn’t returning to film the new episodes. Actress Liv Tyler has departed the series due to her not being able to travel back and forth between her home in London and the set in Los Angeles during the pandemic. During the first season of the FOX series, Tyler made the transatlantic trip several times to film episodes.

Tim Minear, the co-creator of the series, said the following about Tyler’s departure from the FOX show, per Deadline:

“What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return.”

Rob Lowe, Jim Parrack, Ronen Rubenstein, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, and Rafael Silva star in the firefighter drama series. It was reported earlier this month that Gina Torres, best known for her role on Suits, had joined the series. Her character will help fill some of the void left by Tyler’s departure.

The FOX drama will return with season two in early 2021. A premiere date has not yet been set.

What do you think? Are you surprised Tyler is leaving 911: Lone Star? Will you watch season two of the FOX series?