Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

This Is Us: Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Season Five?

by Telly Vulture

This Is Us TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 5?

(Photo by: Jeff Lipsky/NBC)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the This Is Us TV show on NBCIs the family staying together? Has the This Is Us TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of This Is Us season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Others expected to appear include  Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Epps, Bahara Golestani, Jennifer Morrison, Timothy Omundson, M. Night Shyamalan, Julian Silva, Auden Thornton, Nick Wechsler, Griffin Dunne, Tim Jo, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Phylicia Rashad, and Caitlin Thompson. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day.
 

Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of This Is Us is averaging a 1.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.84 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 27% and 18%, respectively. Find out how This Is Us stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
This Is Us has been renewed for a fifth and a sixth season. Season five debuts (TBD). Season two resumes January 14, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

There’s little need to worry about a cancellation. This Is Us has already been renewed through season six. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for This Is Us cancellation or renewal alerts.
 

This Is Us Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that This Is Us has been renewed for seasons five and six? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV show, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
SusanaS. DeniseRose Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Susana
Reader
Susana

Thank you só much for the renewal! 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 29, 2020 6:44 pm
Susana
Reader
Susana

It’s simply one of the best’s! Amazing story, é incredible actors! I’m really glad! Just can’t wait to watch! 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 29, 2020 6:42 pm
S. Denise
Reader
S. Denise

I am extremely happy that one of my favorite shows, This Is Us, has been renewed. It covers such a wide variety of topics and issues that we can relate to.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
December 5, 2019 11:48 am
Rose
Reader
Rose

We don’t watch this one any longer… too much back & forth.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
September 28, 2019 8:12 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz