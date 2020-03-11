Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Others expected to appear include Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Epps, Bahara Golestani, Jennifer Morrison, Timothy Omundson, M. Night Shyamalan, Julian Silva, Auden Thornton, Nick Wechsler, Griffin Dunne, Tim Jo, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Phylicia Rashad, and Caitlin Thompson. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of This Is Us is averaging a 1.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.84 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 27% and 18%, respectively. Find out how This Is Us stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S This Is Us has been renewed for a fifth and a sixth season. Season five debuts (TBD). Season two resumes January 14, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s little need to worry about a cancellation. This Is Us has already been renewed through season six. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for This Is Us cancellation or renewal alerts.



