What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Songland features successful singers looking for unknown songwriters to pen their next hit. In each episode, songwriters perform their original tracks before successful musical producers Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder, and Shane McAnally, and the guest artist of the week. The artist then narrows the field to three writers, each of whom works with one of the producers to arrange their song to serve the artist. By episode’s end, the artist selects a song to record for a global release. In the second season, guest artists include Boyz II Men, Florida Georgia Line, Luis Fonsi, H.E.R., Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Julia Michaels, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha and Usher.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Songland averages a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.54 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 4% in the demo and up by 13% in viewership. Find out how Songland stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 15, 2020, Songland has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Songland for season three? This show did well enough last year to land a renewal and I suspect that NBC will bring it back for a third round. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Songland cancellation or renewal news.



