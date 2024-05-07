Battle on the Beach: Season Four; Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, and Alison Victoria to Face Off in HGTV Series

Get ready to head back to the beach! HGTV has announced the premiere date for season four of the Battle on the Beach TV series.

In the competition series, viewers will see veteran renovators Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, and Alison Victoria mentor teams as they work to renovate rundown homes in Oak Island, North Carolina.

HGTV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

HGTV stars Taniya Nayak (Build it Forward), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will bring the heat to Oak Island, North Carolina, in a new season of Battle on the Beach, the network’s epic surfside home reno competition. During the two-hour premiere on Monday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Taniya, Ty and Alison, along with their two-person teams of promising renovators, will select a property from three similar four-bedroom, two-bathroom houses – sight unseen. Primed with the series’ biggest-ever renovation budget of $100,000 and invaluable advice from their illustrious mentors, the teams will transform the rundown homes into the most desired waterfront dwellings on the beach. Across the seven-episode run, Taniya, Ty and Alison will lead their respective teams, who will vie for a $3,000 bonus in each episode, through the competition’s most unexpected challenges yet including carnival-themed games and a relay race on a historic battleship. Expert judges Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Renovation Island) will award the team that adds the most value to their property a $50,000 cash prize and their mentor will once again reign supreme with bragging rights, but unexpected twists and a last-minute room challenge added before the finale will result in a nail-biting race to the finish. The premiere episode will kick-off the competition with overhauls of the kitchens. Taniya, Ty and Alison will guide their teams – married couple Samantha and Sean Kilgore of Richmond, Michigan; friends Brandon Parker and Teresa Robinson of Norfolk, Virginia; and married couple Kristin and Chyenne Smith of Dallas, Texas – as they also take the living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms and outdoor spaces in the tired oceanfront properties from sad to spectacular.

